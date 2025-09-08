McLaughlin went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Falcons.

McLaughlin missed a 44-yard attempt wide left in the third quarter and then doinked an extra point off the left upright near the end of the fourth quarter that would have put the Bucs up by four points. Instead, it left the door open for the Falcons to potentially tie the game late, though Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal with six seconds left. McLaughlin figures to be busy this season in the Bucs' high-powered offense. He made 30 of 32 field-goal tries last season and 54 of 56 extra-point attempts.