McLaughlin didn't practice Tuesday due to a right groin/hip injury.

Though he wasn't included on the team's initial Week 5 injury report released Monday, McLaughlin's absence from practice a day later makes his status worth tracking as Thursday's game against the Cowboys approaches. For the time being, the Buccaneers still seem to be proceeding with the expectation that McLaughlin will be ready to play Thursday, as Greg Auman of Fox Sports relays that the team hasn't reached out to free agent kicker B.T. Potter, who served as McLaughlin's backup in the preseason.