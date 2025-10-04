McLaughlin has been added to the Buccaneers' Week 5 injury report Saturday with an illness, but doesn't carry an injury designation.

McLaughlin is the only kicker on the Buccaneers' active roster, and considering that he wasn't given an injury designation, at this stage it doesn't appear as though his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks will be impacted. Through four contests to date, McLaughlin has made nine of his 12 field-goal attempts and eight of his nine extra-point tries for a total of 35 points in that span.