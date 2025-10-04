Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: On injury report, no designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin has been added to the Buccaneers' Week 5 injury report Saturday with an illness, but doesn't carry an injury designation.
McLaughlin is the only kicker on the Buccaneers' active roster, and considering that he wasn't given an injury designation, at this stage it doesn't appear as though his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks will be impacted. Through four contests to date, McLaughlin has made nine of his 12 field-goal attempts and eight of his nine extra-point tries for a total of 35 points in that span.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Breaks franchise record in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Plays hero in Week 3 win•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses another kick in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses pair of kicks in win•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: True on three kicks Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin: Closes out season impressively•