McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 51 and 28 yards and also made both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

McLaughlin's perfect showing is quickly becoming par for the course for the journeyman kicker, who's settled in nicely to his latest NFL home by making seven of his first eight field-goal attempts, including two over 50 yards, and all seven extra-point tries. The Buccaneers offense has scored touchdowns in the red zone at exactly a 50.0 percent rate through four games, so McLaughlin figures to continue seeing plenty a fair share of field-goal tries moving forward.