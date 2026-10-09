McLaughlin made his only field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries Thursday in a 24-16 win against Dallas.

McLaughlin made all three of his PAT tries before nailing a 41-yard field goal late in the third quarter. He could have had an additional chip-shot FG midway through the fourth, but the Buccaneers somewhat surprisingly tried (and failed) to get into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line when a field goal would have given them a three-score lead. Regardless, McLaughlin looked fine after missing practice Tuesday with a right groin/hip issue, and he's now a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts this season.