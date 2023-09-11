McLaughlin drilled field-goal attempts from 36 and 57 yards out and also connected on both his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The Bucs couldn't have asked for a better regular-season debut performance from their new placekicker, with McLaughlin particularly impressing with his critical 57-yard make that snapped 17-17 tie with 5:10 remaining and proved to be the final margin of victory. McLaughlin could potentially have plenty of games with 4-to-6 total kick attempts if a Buccaneers offense that undeniably has talent but a somewhat inconsistent quarterback in Baker Mayfield helming it continues to perform in similar fashion to Sunday. McLaughlin could have even more opportunities during a Week 2 home matchup against a Bears team that allowed a short-handed Packers squad to ring up 34 points against them Sunday.