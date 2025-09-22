McLaughlin went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries during the Buccaneer's 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Two of McLaughlin's five field goals came from 50-plus yards as he paced the Buccaneers' scoring. Things took a turn for the worst in the fourth quarter for Tampa Bay, when McLaughlin's field-goal attempt from 43 yards to extend the Bucs' lead to nine points was blocked by Will McDonald, who scooped the ball and returned it for a touchdown to give the Jets a one-point lead. Baker Mayfield was able to bring the Buccaneers back down the field into the Jets' territory to set up McLaughlin for a 36-yard field goal, who hit it right down the middle to improve the Bucs' record to 3-0. McLaughlin missed three kicks over the first two games of the regular season, but Sunday's effort showed why he's been one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL over the past two seasons. Next up is a Week 4 home matchup against the Eagles, whose special-teams unit blocked two field goals (one of which was returned for a touchdown) in a 33-26 win over the Rams on Sunday.