McLaughlin made field-goal attempts of 35, 49 and 55 yards and drilled all four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

One week after logging just two field-goal attempts and having one blocked, McLaughlin was the other end of the spectrum in terms of opportunity. The high-scoring affair led to McLaughlin racking up a season-high 13 points while connecting on his fourth field goal of 50+ yards this season. McLaughlin has proven quite the find for Tampa Bay, missing just two of 30 total kicks and offering stellar long-range accuracy. McLaughlin could be in for another busy afternoon in a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.