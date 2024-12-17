McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 22, 37, 42 and 43 yards and knocked home all four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
The veteran kicker racked up 16 total points in the surprisingly comfortable victory, kicking a pair of field goals apiece in the first and second half. The four made field goals tied a season high for McLaughlin, who'd just set that mark in Week 13 against the Panthers. McLaughlin is up to a 92.6 percent success rate on field goals and 95.5 percent on PATs heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys that should also afford him plenty of scoring opportunities.
