McLaughlin is slated to be Tampa Bay's primary placekicker for the fourth consecutive campaign in 2026.

McLaughlin got limited opportunities early in his career, but he's played in 16 or 17 contests each of the past five years, the last three of which have been with the Bucs. He was incredibly accurate in making 94 percent of his FG attempts over his first two seasons with the club, and though that rate dropped a bit to 84 percent last year, McLaughlin also hit a career-high 11 field goals from 50-plus yards (on 12 attempts). He'll be in the final year of the three-year contract he inked in 2024, which could give McLaughlin additional incentive to make a big impact with his leg.