McLaughlin made all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

McLaughlin ended up contributing 13 of the Buccaneers' 19 points during Sunday's loss, which included a nearly two-hour delay due to inclement weather. He got the Buccaneers on the board early with a 59-yard field goal before connecting on a 45-yard kick and two 31-yard tries. McLaughlin's four made field goals were his most in a game since Week 3 of the 2025 season (five), and his 13 made field goals of 50-plus yards since the start of last year are most in the NFL.