McLaughlin made field-goal attempts from 33 and 36 yards and did not attempt any extra points in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The Buccaneers offense offered McLaughlin scant opportunities to put points on the board, but he made good on the two he did see. Both of the veteran kicker's made field goals were close calls to varying degree, and McLaughlin now boasts a 90.0 percent success rate on his 10 field-goal attempts and all seven point-after tries heading into a Week 7 home divisional clash against the Lions where he could see more action.