McLaughlin has agreed to terms on a three-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

During the 2023 regular season, McLaughlin made 29 of his 31 field-goal attempts for a success rate of 93.5 percent, a pace that broke the Buccaneers' single-season record. Looking ahead, the 27-year old kicker will continue to work behind an offense that will feature QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans, both of whom are slated to remain with Tampa Bay in 2024 after agreeing to re-up with the franchise ahead of free agency.