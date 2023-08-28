McLaughlin connected on field goals of 47, 27, 38 and 48 yards while also drilling both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

McLaughlin commemorated his victory over Rodrigo Blankenship in their summer job battle by validating the coaching staff's decision with a perfect showing. The fifth-year pro could be a valuable fantasy asset if he can improve on his career 78.8 percent field-goal conversion rate, considering he'll be attached to a Buccaneers offense that boasts superior pass-catching talent but is helmed by what is arguably only a slightly above-average quarterback in Baker Mayfield.