McLaughlin is the lone kicker remaining on Tampa Bay's roster after the team waived Jake Verity on Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

There was no corresponding move with Verity's transaction, so it appears Tampa Bay will roll with McLaughlin as its top kicker in 2023, though the Buccaneers could still add a depth option later in the offseason. Over the last two seasons, McLaughlin has gone 45-for-57 on field-goal tries and 57-for-58 on PATs.