Baker (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran defensive tackle thus unsurprisingly follows up a pair of full practices to close out the week with active status against the Saints. Baker's veteran presence will be especially valued against a versatile New Orleans offense that has leaned heavier on the run this season than in years past.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories