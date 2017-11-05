Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Active in Week 9
Baker (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran defensive tackle thus unsurprisingly follows up a pair of full practices to close out the week with active status against the Saints. Baker's veteran presence will be especially valued against a versatile New Orleans offense that has leaned heavier on the run this season than in years past.
