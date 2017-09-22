Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Away from team with illness Thursday
Baker (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Baker is one of two Bucs defensive linemen, with Jacquies Smith being the other, that has come down with the flu this week. The veteran tackle hasn't even been in the building, as the team attempts to make sure the bug doesn't spread. Baker's practice status Friday will provide further clarity on his potential availability for Sunday's Week 3 road tilt versus the Vikings.
