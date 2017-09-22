Play

Baker (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Baker has not practiced this week as he has been battling the flu and is unlikely to be available Sunday. The Buccaneers defensive line depth may be tested Sunday, as Jacquies Smith (illness) is also listed as doubtful.

