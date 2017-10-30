Baker (ankle) managed four solo tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran tackle played through his ankle injury to notch four stops for the second consecutive week. Baker has no less than three tackles in his last four games and has served as the run-stopping presence the Buccaneers were hoping he'd be when they inked him in the offseason. With 17 stops through six games, the 30-year-old remains on pace for his fourth straight 40-tackle season, although he's surprisingly failed to get to the quarterback after posting 9.5 sacks over the last two campaigns.