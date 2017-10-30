Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Four tackles in Week 8 loss
Baker (ankle) managed four solo tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
The veteran tackle played through his ankle injury to notch four stops for the second consecutive week. Baker has no less than three tackles in his last four games and has served as the run-stopping presence the Buccaneers were hoping he'd be when they inked him in the offseason. With 17 stops through six games, the 30-year-old remains on pace for his fourth straight 40-tackle season, although he's surprisingly failed to get to the quarterback after posting 9.5 sacks over the last two campaigns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Taking field Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Practicing in full capacity•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Not on Week 3 trip•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...