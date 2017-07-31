Baker didn't partake in Monday's practice due to a suspected right knee injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers haven't offered an official comment regarding Baker's injury, but he was spotted icing his right knee on the sideline Monday, so that's presumably the reason behind his absence. Assuming the injury doesn't limit him too much during camp, Baker should open his first season in Tampa Bay with a starting role at defensive tackle after accruing 9.5 sacks over his past two campaigns with the Redskins.