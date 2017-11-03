Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Improves to full practice Thursday
Baker (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran defensive lineman was able to take his participation level up a notch after only practicing on a limited basis to open Week 9 prep Wednesday. Baker is currently ahead of last week's practice regimen, when he wasn't able to turn in a full session until Friday. He appears well on his way to playing against the Saints on Sunday, and his presence will be pivotal to the Buccaneers' efforts to slow down a versatile New Orleans offense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Four tackles in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Taking field Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Practicing in full capacity•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Not on Week 3 trip•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...