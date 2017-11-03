Baker (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive lineman was able to take his participation level up a notch after only practicing on a limited basis to open Week 9 prep Wednesday. Baker is currently ahead of last week's practice regimen, when he wasn't able to turn in a full session until Friday. He appears well on his way to playing against the Saints on Sunday, and his presence will be pivotal to the Buccaneers' efforts to slow down a versatile New Orleans offense.