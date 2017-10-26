Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Baker (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran defensive tackle was in on 30 snaps against the Bills in Week 7, recording four tackles (three solo). However, he also suffered an ankle ailment during the contest, leaving his status for Week 8 against the Panthers a bit uncertain at the moment. Further clarity on Baker's chances of suiting up should be gleaned from the remaining pair of practice sessions this week.
