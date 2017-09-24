Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Not on Week 3 trip
Baker (illness) did not travel to Minnesota and will not play Week 3, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Clinton McDonald will step in for Baker at defensive tackle against the Vikings.
