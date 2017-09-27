Play

Baker (illness) was a full practice participant and is preparing to face the Giants on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bakers has shown glimpses of developing as a pass rusher over the last two seasons, so it'll be interesting to see how he stacks up against a porous Giants' offensive line. The 29-year-old recorded 47 tackles (29 solo) and 3.5 sacks in 2016, and he'll return to his starting defensive tackle position Sunday.

