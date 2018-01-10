Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Production takes hit in '17
Baker finished the 2017 season with 33 tackles (24 solo), a half-sack and two passes defensed over 15 games.
A free-agent signing last offseason, the energetic veteran was a bit of a disappointment overall compared to his last two Redskins seasons. Baker had racked up 100 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over that pair of campaigns, but he saw his overall production take a hit while lining up next to perennial Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. The Buccaneers defense also surrendered the 10th-most rush yards per contest (117.5) while tallying the fewest sacks (22), so it's safe to say the addition of Baker didn't represent a net gain for the unit. Baker is on the books for $4.9 million in each of the last two seasons of his contract, but he figures to return next season in a rotational role at a minimum.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Three tackles in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Active in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Improves to full practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Four tackles in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Taking field Week 8•
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...