Baker finished the 2017 season with 33 tackles (24 solo), a half-sack and two passes defensed over 15 games.

A free-agent signing last offseason, the energetic veteran was a bit of a disappointment overall compared to his last two Redskins seasons. Baker had racked up 100 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over that pair of campaigns, but he saw his overall production take a hit while lining up next to perennial Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. The Buccaneers defense also surrendered the 10th-most rush yards per contest (117.5) while tallying the fewest sacks (22), so it's safe to say the addition of Baker didn't represent a net gain for the unit. Baker is on the books for $4.9 million in each of the last two seasons of his contract, but he figures to return next season in a rotational role at a minimum.