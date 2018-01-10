Baker finished the 2017 season with 33 tackles (24 solo), a half sack and two passes defensed over 15 games.

One of the Bucs' major free-agent signings during the past offseason, the energetic veteran was a bit of a disappointment in his first year in Tampa Bay compared to his previous two seasons with the Redskins. Baker had racked up 100 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over that pair of campaigns, but he saw his overall production take a hit while lining up next to perennial Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy in 2017. The Buccaneers defense also surrendered the 10th-most rush yards per contest (117.5) while tallying the fewest sacks (22), so it's safe to say the addition of Baker didn't represent a net gain for the unit. Baker is on the books for $4.9 million in each of the final two seasons of his contract, but he should return to Tampa Bay in 2018 in a rotational role, at the very least.