Baker (ankle) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Baker sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. The full participation on Friday is certainly a good sign, but if the 30-year-old is unable to play against the Panthers, Clinton McDonald would likely see an increased workload.

