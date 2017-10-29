Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Taking field Week 8
Baker (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran lineman will thus be available to try and slow down Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart, the Panthers' three principal rushing threats. Baker's availability is especially welcome considering the Buccaneers lost fellow lineman Noah Spence (shoulder) to season-ending surgery this week.
