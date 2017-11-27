Buccaneers' Chris Baker: Three tackles in Week 12 loss
Baker posted three solo tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
The 30-year-old tackle has uncharacteristically failed to record a sack this season after totaling 9.5 over his last pair of Redskins campaigns. He's continued to be solid against the run, but Baker is also on pace for his lowest tackle total since his second pro campaign in 2013. Given his overall downturn in production, he's largely devoid of any fantasy value at the moment.
