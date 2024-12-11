Braswell recorded four tackles (all solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie second-round pick had been a complete non-factor since Week 6, posting all of two solo tackles across 119 snaps over the six games prior to Sunday's interconference clash. However, Braswell reemerged with a new career-high tackle tally across 24 snaps (36 percent) against Las Vegas. Despite the solid showing, Braswell remains far off the IDP radar with only 16 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, over his first 13 career games.