Braswell (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Braswell ended the week with a full practice Friday, and the second-year pro has been cleared to play in Sunday's road contest. He has contributed on both defense and special teams and has accumulated 20 tackles (14 solo) across 10 regular-season games.

