Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Cleared to play vs. Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braswell (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Braswell ended the week with a full practice Friday, and the second-year pro has been cleared to play in Sunday's road contest. He has contributed on both defense and special teams and has accumulated 20 tackles (14 solo) across 10 regular-season games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: No practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Solid output in preseason debut•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Refining game going into Year 2•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: Very quiet rookie season•