Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Braswell (ankle) is day-to-day but could still suit up for Sunday Night Football against the Rams, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Braswell has been a part-time contributor on defense as part of the Buccaneers' linebacker corps, accumulating 20 tackles (14 solo) across 10 regular-season appearances. If he misses any time, Markees Watts (hand) will be in line for increased opportunities, health provided.