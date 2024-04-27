The Buccaneers selected Braswell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Braswell is the latest Alabama defender to make it to the league. He is the fifth Crimson Tide player selected thus far. Braswell is an edge rusher who collected 8.0 sacks and 10.5 total tackles for loss as a senior. He can scream off the edge with 4.6 speed. Braswell lacks length (33.25-inch arms at 6-foot-3, 251 pounds), however, so bigger and more powerful offensive tackles could be a challenge for him at the next level. Still, he's a bendy and quick edge that was coached well in college and knows how to find the ball and make plays in the backfield. Given that Braswell is at his best in a two-point stance, he projects to challenge 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for reps at outside linebacker.