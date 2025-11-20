Buccaneers' Chris Braswell: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braswell (foot) did not practice in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Braswell suffered a foot or ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills. His start to the week wasn't positive, though he'll have the chance to upgrade his participation in the next two days.
