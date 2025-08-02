Braswell has looked quicker in training camp after some offseason weight loss and is also working on several other aspects of his game, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles noted Thursday that Braswell's weight loss was intended to translate to the field in terms of improved quickness, and that strategy seems to have worked. Braswell is "coming off the ball a lot faster" than last season according to Bowles, who also said he sees the 2024 second-round pick starting to let his talent take over due to increased comfort level with the defensive scheme. Braswell spent the offseason working with fellow pass rusher Yaya Diaby, and Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports Braswell has also been focusing on his sharpening his run defense and pass coverage drops.