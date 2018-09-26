Conte played through a torn PCL during Monday's game against the Steelers and will be sidelined for six weeks as a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conte reportedly shouldn't have played in the contest, but he "gutted it out" for the team and paid the price in the form of a massive stiff arm from Steelers tight end Vance McDonald. The timetable puts him on track to return Nov. 4 against the Panthers, though that should clear up when the date draws closer.