Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Battling torn PCL
Conte played through a torn PCL during Monday's game against the Steelers and will be sidelined for six weeks as a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Conte reportedly shouldn't have played in the contest, but he "gutted it out" for the team and paid the price in the form of a massive stiff arm from Steelers tight end Vance McDonald. The timetable puts him on track to return Nov. 4 against the Panthers, though that should clear up when the date draws closer.
