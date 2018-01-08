Conte totaled 77 tackles (62 solo), three forced fumbles, one interception and eight passes defensed over 16 games in the 2017 season.

The veteran safety's tackle total was the third-highest of his career, while the trio of forced fumbles was a personal best. Conte extended a career-long streak of notching at least one interception a season to seven campaigns as well, but he was also a pivotal part of a Buccaneers secondary that surrendered the most total passing yards (4,169) and yards per game (261) in 2017. On the books for a reasonable $2.25 million in 2018, Conte is a likely candidate to return, although the emergence of 2017 second-round pick Justin Evans and the likelihood that the team looks to upgrade the position overall in both free agency and the draft could certainly leave Conte with an uphill battle for playing time.