Conte is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As long as Conte remains sidelined, the Buccaneers' will remain without their starting free safety. Second-year player Justin Evans stands to receive an increased defensive role if Conte is unable to return. The severity of the veteran's injury remains undisclosed, so expect an update on Conte's status after the conclusion of Sunday's game.