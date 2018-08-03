Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Interceptions in back-to-back practices
Conte intercepted a pass intended for DeSean Jackson in Thursday's "mock game" and recorded a pick during Wednesday's practice as well, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The veteran safety saw his team option exercised after the 2017 season, despite the secondary's overall struggles. He's opened camp in good form, and he still slots in as the starting strong safety as preseason approaches. Justin Evans (ankle), a 2017 second-round pick who posted 66 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions in his rookie year, figures to push Conte throughout the remainder of the summer, however.
