Conte posted nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran safety enjoyed a productive outing from an IDP standpoint for the third consecutive week, with his tackle total equaling a season high. Conte has posted between six and nine stops in his last three contests, his best multi-game stretch of the campaign. His hold on the starting strong safety job makes him an appealing fantasy option in Week 17 against a Saints team that places a lot more emphasis on the run than in previous seasons.