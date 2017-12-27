Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Racks up nine stops in Week 16 loss
Conte posted nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
The veteran safety enjoyed a productive outing from an IDP standpoint for the third consecutive week, with his tackle total equaling a season high. Conte has posted between six and nine stops in his last three contests, his best multi-game stretch of the campaign. His hold on the starting strong safety job makes him an appealing fantasy option in Week 17 against a Saints team that places a lot more emphasis on the run than in previous seasons.
