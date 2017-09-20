Conte totaled seven tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.

Conte got his season off to a prolific start tackle-wise after having racked up 69 stops in 2016. The veteran safety is projected to see plenty of opportunities to compile some solid IDP numbers again in the coming season while attempt to hold off the likes of rookie Justin Evans and fellow vet J.J. Wilcox for a starting role.