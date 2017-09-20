Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Racks up seven tackles in opener
Conte totaled seven tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
Conte got his season off to a prolific start tackle-wise after having racked up 69 stops in 2016. The veteran safety is projected to see plenty of opportunities to compile some solid IDP numbers again in the coming season while attempt to hold off the likes of rookie Justin Evans and fellow vet J.J. Wilcox for a starting role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Enjoying productive preseason•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Re-signs with Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Candidate for possible re-signing•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Posts 69 tackles in 2016 season•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Chris Conte: Questionable Sunday•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...