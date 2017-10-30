Conte posted nine tackles (eight solo) and recorded his first interception of 2017 in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

Conte was highly active on an afternoon when the Panthers logged 31 total rushes. Not only was his tackle total a season high, but the veteran safety also snagged his first interception of the season when he picked off a Cam Newton pass intended for Ed Dickson at the Buccaneers' 48-yard line on the opening possession of the second half. Conte is on pace for what would be a career-best 91 tackles, but he's also part of a secondary that's allowing an NFC-high 274.7 passing yards per game.