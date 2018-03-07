The Buccaneers elected to exercise the one-year option on Conte's contract Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Conte started 14 of 16 games during the 2017 season but was also one of the main culprits in Tampa Bay having allowed the fourth-most yards per pass attempt. With 2017 second-rounder Justin Evans on the rise coupled with the non-zero chance Tampa Bay adds more talent to its stable of safeties this offseason, Conte could be in store for a decreased role in 2018.