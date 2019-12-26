Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Absent for another practice

Godwin (hamstring) wasn't spotted on the field during Thursday's practice and will go down as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' official report, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay also listed Godwin as a non-participant when the team released its initial Week 17 report Wednesday, but his activity was merely estimated since the team didn't hold an actual practice Christmas Day. Unless Godwin surprisingly takes the field in some capacity for the Bucs' final practice of the week Friday, he'll be highly unlikely to suit up for Sunday's season finale versus the Falcons.