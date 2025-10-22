Godwin (lower leg) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin hasn't practiced since suffering a fibula injury Week 5 against the Buccaneers, and he's since missed back-to-back games. With the Buccaneers set to go on bye Week 9, the team could take a cautious approach to Godwin's health and hold him out again during Sunday's road matchup against the Saints. With Mike Evans (collarbone) expected to miss most of the season due to a broken collarbone suffered during Monday's 24-9 loss to the Lions, Godwin's long-term health has become an increasingly crucial factor for Tampa Bay.