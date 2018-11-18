Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Active in Week 11
Godwin (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The second-year wideout was trending in the right direction when he completed a full practice Friday, and his active status is now confirmed. Godwin will split No. 3 receiver duties with Adam Humphries as usual and will attempt to build on the season-best 7-103 line he posted against the Redskins in Week 10.
