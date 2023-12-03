Godwin (neck) is active for Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Early Sunday reports indicated Godwin, who drew a questionable tag after missing Friday's practice, was expected to suit up as long as he checked out fine during pregame warmups. With that hurdle now cleared, the veteran wideout will aim to boost his production back up after posting just 13 receptions for 138 yards on 20 targets over his last three games, failing to top 54 receiving yards in any of the contests during that span.