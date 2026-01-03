Godwin (illness) is listed as active Saturday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tampa Bay added Godwin to its Week 18 injury report Saturday due to an illness but at the same time didn't give him a game status, implying that he was expected to play. Now that that has been confirmed, Godwin will be available as the Bucs seek a win, plus a Falcons loss or tie to the Saints on Sunday, to officially win the NFC South and thus the No. 4 playoff seed in the conference. He's logged between 64 and 96 percent of the offensive snaps over the last five games en route to a 24-291-2 line on 32 targets during that span.