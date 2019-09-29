Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Active in Week 4

Godwin (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Rams, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The third-year receiver only managed one limited practice this past week, but he'll nevertheless be out there for Jameis Winston and fantasy managers Sunday. With a matchup against the high-octane Rams on tap, Godwin may see plenty of work as the Buccaneers attempt to keep pace with Jared Goff and his teammates.