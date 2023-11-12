Godwin is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, and he's expected to play despite dealing with an illness, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Godwin didn't appear on the Buccaneers' Week 10 injury report and didn't carry a designation into the contest, so the illness is likely something that emerged at some point Saturday or earlier Sunday. While the nature of Godwin's ailment isn't known, it's not believed to be anything that will prevent him from handling his usual starting role Sunday. However, it's possible his snaps count be scaled back if the illness is inhibiting him in any way as the contest rolls along.